Terrible & Sad News After an Opelousas House Fire

Photo courtesy of State Fire Marshal's Office

An investigation has been started by the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office after they say an elderly woman perished in a house fire late yesterday afternoon.

According to officials, the home in the 200 block of Bernard Road in Opelousas was engulfed in flames when St. Landry Fire District # 3 was called out to the scene at around 4:15 p.m.

The woman's body was discovered inside of the home after the blaze was extinguished.

As the investigation unfolds, we will bring you more details.

 

