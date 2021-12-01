Terrible & Sad News After an Opelousas House Fire

An investigation has been started by the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office after they say an elderly woman perished in a house fire late yesterday afternoon.

According to officials, the home in the 200 block of Bernard Road in Opelousas was engulfed in flames when St. Landry Fire District # 3 was called out to the scene at around 4:15 p.m.

The woman's body was discovered inside of the home after the blaze was extinguished.

As the investigation unfolds, we will bring you more details.