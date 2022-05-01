How to Properly Dry Your Pillows Without Damaging Them

How did we not know this?

Washing and drying your pillows can be risky and can damage them over time.

Well, someone figured out how to dry your pillows in the drier without damaging them and it is genius.

Rather than just throwing your pillows in the drier and walking away from them, you simply position your pillows between the "arms" in the drier and it prevents them from being tossed around while drying.

According to the post on social media that shows such, your pillows will come out of the drier looking new and won't be as beat up if you position them accordingly.

So, the next time you dry your pillows, try this, and be sure to let us know if this hack really works.

Here's the photo of what to do when you put your pillows in the drier.

