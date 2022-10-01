This was ugly.

Watch as several students, mostly fraternity members, in the Ole Miss student gets into a brawl during their game against Kentucky.

Ole Miss upset Kentucky Saturday, but these students in sports jackets didn't seem to be entertained by what was going on the field.

You can see several of these fine citizens punching and kicking, and at one point, one person is thrown down a few rows.

Police ultimately intervened and the altercation ended. Again, I don't get why fans have to fight at sporting events.

This is the ultimate sign of immaturity.