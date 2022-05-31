Hurricane Preparations, What Are the Items You Didn&#8217;t Think Of?

Hurricane Preparations, What Are the Items You Didn’t Think Of?

Photo courtesy of nasa-5477L9Z5eqI-unsplash

I think one of the biggest things that stress people out from June through November is when there is the possibility of a storm making landfall anywhere in Louisiana. Even small tropical storms can dump inches of rain, flooding homes, and businesses.

Will the storm impact your particular portion of the Louisiana coast? Will the storm go left or right of your parish, or will it head straight for your area? We end up in a kind of suspended state of mind. Do we prepare to stay at home? Do we prepare to evacuate? What are all of the things we need for either situation?

What should we do to prepare? Several people have made suggestions to me over the years of things that we might not think of when it comes to prepping for a storm. Most of us think about having plenty of bottled water and canned goods, but do we remember to get a manual can opener? If you didn't buy the non-perishable food with the flip-top you're going to have a hard time eating whatever is in that can.

When an emergency official asked me recently if I had a first-aid kit at home, I had to admit I didn't have one. I would never have even thought to have one, but it could be the difference between life and death.

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of?

When there is word that a hurricane might threaten the Gulf Coast, we start thinking about what items we need to make life bearable if we end up stuck at home without electricity and internet.
In addition to these creature comforts, we also need to think about the many things that we would need to take with us if we are forced to evacuate.
While we all immediately think of things like prescription medicines and important papers, there are other things that can come in handy whether we will be stuck at home, at a relative's house, or in a shelter.
Filed Under: 2022 Hurricane season, hurricane
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top