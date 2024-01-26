Duson, LA (KPEL News) - Crews will be performing railroad work in Duson, Louisiana, and travelers will need to plan to reroute if they need to get to US Highway 90 in that area.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation announced that LA 95 in Duson will be closed between LA 1096 and US 90 on Thursday, February 1 from 6 AM until 5 PM, weather permitting. As of now, the forecast looks fine for that day.

For people familiar with the area, the closure is from Toby Mouton Road to Cameron Street in Lafayette Parish.

95 closure Google Maps loading...

The railroad work involves more than just repairs. The company will be replacing the crossing.

If you typically take Exit 92 in Duson and head south to hit 90, you'll need to get off I-10 at another exit.

You may be familiar with the surface roads, but traffic will likely be heavier through the residential areas because of the closure, so you're better off taking another exit suggested by DOTD.

Louisiana DOTD has identified two options as detour routes:

Take Exit 87 in Rayne and head south on Hwy 35 (Adams Avenue) to US 90 (E. Texas Avenue)

Rayne detour Google Maps loading...

Take Exit 97 in Scott and head south to LA 93 (Apollo Road) to US 90 (Cameron Street)

Scott detour Google Maps loading...

Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

For road conditions, closures, or more travel information within Louisiana, visit 511la.org or download the mobile app.

DOTD extends their appreciation for drivers' patience. Please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

