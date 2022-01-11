If you're going to Mississippi or points east today and planning to use Interstate 10 to get there, you could see delays this morning.

I-10 East and West at the Louisiana/Mississippi State Line have just reopened after being closed for several hours because of an overnight crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, a semi-truck hauling cars hit the Pearl River Bridge, forcing officials to close the interstate in both directions.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck escaped the crash without injuries. However, video of the crash site shows that the truck caught fire, destroying the truck and the cars it was hauling.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reopened the interstate just before 8 a.m. Drivers in the area should proceed with caution and should expect slowdowns while traffic near the crash site clear.

