Good To Know: Police Facing Traffic with Lights Activated

The Louisiana State Police posted a great piece of advice to its Facebook page today that we thought we'd pass along to you.

Have you ever seen a state highway patrol vehicle parked on the side of the interstate or other divided highway, facing traffic, with its lights activated? Do you know what that means?

According to a post by the Louisiana State Police, when they park on the side of the interstate, facing oncoming traffic with their emergency lights activated, they are giving you a heads-up.

As the old saying goes: Forwarned is forearmed.

It takes at least 388 feet for a passenger vehicle to come to a complete stop from 70 miles per hour, according to the National Association of City Transport Officials. A fully-loaded 18-wheeler needs around 550 feet to come to a complete stop from 65 miles per hour, which is almost one-and-a-half times the length of an American football field. That is a LOT of distance needed to stop.

According to the post by the Louisiana State Police, positioning a state police vehicle facing oncoming traffic on the side of the interstate is a "technique used to warn motorists of slowed or stopped traffic ahead".

If you've driven Interstate 10 between Henderson and Lafayette anytime over the past few years, you've no doubt witnessed this technique in practice a time or two.

When you see an emergency vehicle in this position, reduce your speed and be aware of what is ahead as, more than likely, traffic will soon be slowing or maybe even stopping.

Stay safe!

7 Interesting Facts About The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

7 Places to Find the Best Boudin in Acadiana