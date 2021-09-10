I-10 East Closed after Crash Near Henderson

UPDATE, 5:48 a.m.: State police say Interstate 10 East has been reopened. Traffic in the area is clearing quickly.

------------------

ORIGINAL STORY

Louisiana State Police is diverting eastbound traffic on Interstate 10 at the Breaux Bridge exit after an early morning crash five miles up the road.

According to state troopers, the crash happened at milepost 114 near Henderson.

Investigators say a vehicle crashed into a concrete jersey wall in a construction barrier. The crash's impact damaged the barrier and pushing it into the inside westbound lane. DOTD and the company performing the construction work are now on the scene to remove the concrete wall from the westbound lane.

State police say the eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours while the DOTD and construction crews remove and repair the concrete wall. Traffic will continue to be diverted to the Breaux Bridge exit. From there, drivers may go north on LA 328 into Cecilia before heading east and south on LA 347 to get to the I-10 interchange at Henderson. Drivers may also take LA 328 south into downtown Breaux Bridge and connect to LA 347 North there.

