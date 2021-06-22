I-10 Eastbound Closed Due to Crash

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that Interstate 10 eastbound has been closed due to a crash.

LA DOTD I-10 Eastbound near mile marker 214

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the accident is near mile marker 214 on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge right near the Lower Guide Levee Road. Congestion has reached two miles due to this incident.

The detour consists of Highway 51 South to Highway 61, Airline Highway to interstate 310 North to I-10 East.

