HAMMOND, La. (KPEL News) — Dentreal A. Mouton, 24, of Lafayette died early Monday morning after a 2019 Honda Accord struck him while he walked in the left lane of Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish.

What Happened on Interstate 12

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. near Louisiana Highway 1249. Louisiana State Police Troop L reports the Honda was traveling westbound in the left lane when it hit Mouton, who was also walking westbound in the same lane.

Mouton was pronounced dead at the scene. The Honda driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, wasn't injured. Police haven't determined why Mouton was walking on the interstate.

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Crash

Louisiana State Police collected toxicology samples from both Mouton and the Honda driver. The investigation is ongoing.

Pedestrian Safety on Louisiana Roadways

Walking on an interstate is illegal in Louisiana except in emergencies. State Police say pedestrians should wear reflective clothing, use well-lit areas when possible, walk facing oncoming traffic, and avoid distractions.

