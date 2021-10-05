Shocking Crash; 1-Year-old & Two Adults Ejected from Car

A 1-year-old child and two adults had to be taken to a hospital Monday after a crash on Interstate Ten.

Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says their firefighters were also called to the scene to help.

The 1-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after witnesses say the vehicle flipped over three times before it ended up in the median. The two adults were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash happened near mile marker on Interstate 10 near mile marker 96. Louisiana State Police are still investigating the crash.

