Lafayette Police are asking motorists to take an alternate route as a crash has shut down two lanes of traffic on I-10 West at Mile Marker 104.

UPDATE (3:24 pm.):

According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette PD, all lanes are open after the crash involving a tanker on I-10 West near the Louisiana Avenue Exit.

I-10-Signs3 loading...

According to Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 18).

Lafayette Police officers are on scene of a major vehicle crash with injuries involving a tanker truck and a vehicle. The crash occurred around 1:44 p.m., on I-10 near MM-104. Two lanes westbound are currently closed off and one lane is open for travel, please avoid this area and use an alternate route if possible.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE (3:02 p.m.)