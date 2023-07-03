GROSS TETE, La. (KPEL News) - Some drivers heading westbound on I-10 may have been confused after Google Maps tried to direct them to U.S. 190 at Gross Tete Monday.

According to Google Maps, I-10 westbound is closed at the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge until July 13. One Lafayette family, traveling home from Baton Rouge, told KPEL News that other travel apps on their phone said no such thing. It's just Google Maps.

Credit: Google Maps/Submitted Screenshot Credit: Google Maps/Submitted Screenshot loading...

However, there is no notice from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) or state police about road closures on the Basin Bridge, and there's no clear explanation as to where Google Maps might have gotten the idea that the road was closed.

A recent notice from LADOTD does state that there will be alternating lane closures later this week on I-10 near Henderson as crews work on exit ramps there, but it says nothing about the Basin Bridge. Those closures are also limited to overnight hours to cut down on traffic backups.

As of just before 2 p.m. on Monday, the DOTD cameras at the Ramah, Louisiana tower on I-10 showed cars on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Credit: LADOTD/511 Louisiana Credit: LADOTD/511 Louisiana loading...

As of right now, there is no long-term closure planned for I-10 westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, but you can always check the DOTD on social media, the 511 Louisiana app, and elsewhere before planning your trip.

Currently, the popular travel app Waze, as well as Apple Maps, show I-10 westbound open and are recommending drives over the Basin Bridge. Every DOTD camera on the bridge also shows traffic moving normally as of 2 p.m. Monday.