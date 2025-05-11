UPDATE: All Lanes Open After Major Crash Shut Down I-10 Near Duson Exit

DUSON, La. – Interstate 10 eastbound is currently shut down at the LA 95 exit near Duson as law enforcement continues to respond to a major crash that occurred early Sunday morning (May 11).

UPDATE:

All lanes of traffic are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Crash Involving Semi Halts Traffic

According to eyewitness reports and posts circulating on social media, the crash involves an overturned 18-wheeler. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has confirmed that all eastbound lanes are closed “until further notice” as police work to recover the scene.

One eyewitness, Jason Benoit, shared on Facebook that state and local police shut down the interstate in both directions of the Duson area, forcing drivers to take detours through nearby backroads. Benoit warned others to expect significant traffic backups in the area.

Detours and Heavy Traffic Expected

Motorists are being directed to exit at LA 95 (Duson/Mire) and are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes. Both on-ramps and off-ramps in the Duson area are currently blocked.

DOTD has advised drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible. There is no official timeline yet for when I-10 eastbound will reopen, but DOTD will issue an update once the roadway is cleared and safe for travel.

Stay Updated

Stay tuned for updates as more details will be released as authorities continue recovery efforts.