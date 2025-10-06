An investigation turned deadly Monday evening when gunfire went off inside the Iberville Parish Courthouse in Plaquemine. Authorities confirm that two deputies were shot while interviewing a man as part of a sexual assault investigation.

According to WAFB and WBRZ, one of the deputies did not survive the incident. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has not released the fallen deputy’s name, pending notification of family members. Sheriff Brett Stassi confirmed that his son, Deputy Brett Stassi Jr., was the second deputy wounded in the attack.

Stassi Jr. was initially taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he remains in critical condition.

What Happened Inside the Courthouse

Officials say the suspect, a man from White Castle, managed to obtain a weapon during the interview and opened fire on the deputies. The suspect later died from a gunshot wound to the head, though investigators have not confirmed whether the injury was self-inflicted or the result of return fire.

State Police have taken over the investigation.

Community and State Leaders React

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill issued a statement late Monday evening asking for prayers for both deputies and their families.

“Please pray for the deputy we lost and their family, and continue praying for Sheriff Stassi’s son,” Murrill said. “Every loss of an officer hits hard. Pray hard.”

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle also called for unity and healing, saying, “It’s a sad day today in Iberville Parish and we’re praying for all those involved.”

Get our free mobile app

The investigation is ongoing.