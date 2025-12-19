(KPEL News) - A federal grand jury in Lafayette has indicted a Mexican National Illegally in the U.S. after allegations that he bit the ICE Agent's hand during an attempt to detain him, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Maximiliano Perez-Perez was indicted for assaulting the officer and causing bodily injury. Officials say the man could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

The whole situation began to play out after the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations (ICE/ERO) officers received a tip that illegals were traveling through Louisiana in a van. This was on November 21.

As officers made contact with the van, they encountered Perez-Perez, who refused to get out of the van. Officials say the man grabbed onto the steering wheel. Officers were eventually able to get him out of the van, and then Perez-Perez started to run.

Once officers were able to stop Perez-Perez from running, that's when they say he bit into the hand of one of the agents in an effort to get free.

United States Attorney Zachary A. Keller says,

If you injure a federal agent doing his or her job, then you’re going to jail—simple as that. Law enforcement officers place themselves in harm’s way every day to make our community safe, and our Office stands ready to take swift action to punish and deter those who put them in danger.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Perez-Perez drew blood, so much so that his face had blood on it.

If convicted, the maximum penalty is 20 years in jail.

