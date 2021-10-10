Popular Dallas Christmas Experience Won’t Be Back for 2021

If you had plans of taking the family to Dallas to experience the glorious party that takes over the Gaylord Hotel think again. For several years I have watched my friends eagerly purchase their tickets to take their kids to enjoy ICE! It's an epic experience.

At this point, I feel like most people from the Ark-La-Tex take their kids or maybe go out on a date night to experience ICE! at the Gaylord Hotel. It's a one-of-a-kind event that we all love and look forward to.

Bad news for all of us who are looking forward to ICE! at the Gaylord, it's not happening this year.

It's not just the Gaylord in Dallas that is hurting, ICE! events won't be available at any Gaylord Hotels during the holidays.

Why isn't ICE! happening this year?

Once again just like every other canceled event in the world we can blame COVID-19. Due to the international travel restrictions, several artisans aren't able to make it into the country to bring the magic and their skills.

You didn't think that they'd let us celebrate Christmas without them though did you?

The Gaylord Texan is debuting an original experience featuring, ELF!

Here is the description of what you can expect at ELF!: "Journey into Buddy the Elf's world to save Christmas in an all-new, multisensory experience. Join Mr. Narwhal and friends, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa's arrival at the department store, and take part in an epic, Central Park snowball fight. These are just some of the challenges you'll need to complete to muster enough Christmas cheer to power Santa's sleigh!"

ELF! will kick off on November 19th, 2021 through January 2nd, 2022. You can snag your tickets and get all the info by clicking here.

According to CBS 19, Gaylord Hotels hope to bring back ICE! as soon as next year or whenever international travel policies allow.

