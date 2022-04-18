Is Lucky Charms Cereal Making People Sick? FDA Investigates

Thousands of people have chimed in on a poison website, claiming that Lucky Charms cereal has made them sick.

The New York Times is reporting that over 3,000 entries were made to the website iwaspoisoned.com, claiming that their gastroenteritis symptoms are being caused by the "magically delicious" cereal.

If any of these people are like me, they may have gotten sick because they've eaten every marshmallow in the box in one sitting

Get our free mobile app

Apparently, people have been heading to the website to make reports of getting sick after eating Lucky Charms for the better part of 3 months now.

Some of the comments on the Tweet from the New York times about suspicions over the cereal were serious, while others poked fun at the thought of a "sugary" cereal not being good for you.

Some altered the cereal's trademark "magically delicious" phrase to reflect the current situation.

Enough of the fun and games, let's get serious for a moment: is Lucky Charms cereal making people sick? Is it really the culprit in these thousands of cases where people reported nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhea?

As of now: we don't know. The FDA is investigating and General Mills, Lucky Charms' parent company, says that they haven't found it to be so.

The company, in a Tweet on April 7 for National Cereal Day, asked Twitterers with which cereal they were going to celebrate the company's 100 years of providing breakfast cereals. One of the answers got their attention.

Twitter user Mitrum responded on April 17, saying that General Mills should change the name of the cereal to "Unlucky Charms", as it was Mitruma's favorite up until about 3 months ago.

Something is "definitely off" with the ingredients. - Mitruma, Twitter

The Twitter user says that they have had some of the same symptoms about which others have complained.

The response from General Mills tries to assure Mitruma that the company is taking concerns seriously, though "they have not found any evidence of consumer illness linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms".

There was no direct public comment from Lucky, who may or may not still be stuck in a tree in Alabama.

Have you had any Lucky Charms lately? If so, did you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above?

10 of Buc-ee's Best Snack Options for the Open Road