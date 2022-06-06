Crab Meat Recall Issued For Louisiana and 3 Other Southern States

Fans of crabmeat and dishes made with these delectable crustaceans are being asked to proceed with caution this morning. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall notice for packages of crabmeat sold to outlets in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia.

The packages in question are from Alabama based supplier, Irvington Seafood. The recall affects one pound packages of Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw according to the release by the FDA. The potential for contamination was noted a little over a week ago following testing earlier in the month at the Irvington facility.

The FDA tests discovered Listeria monocytogenes on cooking equipment and in a cooking room at the Irvington facility. It should be noted that no crabmeat has been tested but the presence of Listeria monocytogenes where the meat was being processed is the reason for the concern.

As of now, no illnesses related to the product of the recall have been noted. The recall notice did not specify which retailers or businesses in which states could have received the potentially tainted product. The Irvington facility is located west of Mobile Bay and regularly provides products for retailers and restaurants in the Gulf South.

If you have purchased crabmeat from Irvington Seafood you'll want to check for these batch numbers on the bottom of your packaging. Those numbers are 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148, 150. If you find you have one of the recalled products you are encouraged to return them to the point of purchase. You should be entitled to a full refund.

