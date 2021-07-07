Like so many of you, I too love a sweet watermelon during the summer months.

However, how do you know that the melon you are about to purchase is sweet and/or good? Well, there are many theories or practices out there that you can use to your advantage when hoping to select the sweetest watermelon, and here's the latest.

Kevin-Christie Kestler said on Facebook that they were instructed by someone who grows watermelons to use their fingers when selecting a watermelon to purchase.

Apparently, they were told to make sure the dark green lines on the watermelon are 2 fingers in width apart. If the lines are that far apart in width, the melon is ripe and ready to go.

According to the Facebook post below, the Kestler's put this bit of advice to test when it came time to purchasing a watermelon and they said the melon they picked, by using this tactic, was very sweet.

With all of that said, I will put this to test the next time I purchase a watermelon and I will come back with the results.

In the meantime, I'd encourage you to try this and let me know if having the dark green lines this far apart is a good indication of the perfect watermelon.

If you would like a few more secrets when it comes to selecting the perfect watermelon, check out this video below.

