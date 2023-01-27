Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools.

Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that things are safe.

This continues to be a problem for school districts throughout Acadiana.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicles Facebook via Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Just before 11 o'clock Wednesday morning someone called in a threat regarding Jennings High School which resulted in a lockdown according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office.

While the school was on lockdown two more calls were made threatening that harm would befall the school

Officials scoured the school to make sure that nothing dangerous was lurking on the campus, and following the search, deputies began their investigation to figure out who was responsible for the initial call.

Investigators were able to isolate the telephone number of the person making the calls, and they were also able to identify two suspects.

Detectives were able to speak to the two suspects and their parents Thursday, and it was during this time officials say the two teenage girls admitted they were responsible for the threats.

Both girls were arrested and booked on charges of Terroring. Once booked they were released to their parents.

