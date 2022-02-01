Two St. Mary Parish Teens Arrested for Bomb Threats

Two juveniles from St. Mary Parish are in trouble with the law for deciding it would be a good idea to make threats against Franklin Senior High School.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly announced in a press release that a 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were both arrested for making bomb threats on two different days. The threat came in on Thursday, January 13 at around 7:10 in the morning, and the second threat was made on Friday, January 14 at around 7:20 in the morning.

Beverly says they develop the two suspects whle investigating the case with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on Friday, January 28 on the following charges:

Terrorizing charges

Communication of false information

The 15-year-old was also arrested on January 28 on the following charges:

Terrorizing charges

Communication of false information

Both juveniles were booked on the charges, processed and then released pending their appearance in juvenile court.

Two weeks ago, a 14-year-old female was arrested after allegedly making bomb threats against Franklin Junior High School. Within an hour of the alleged threats being posted to social media, investigators say they figured out who she was and arrested her on the charges of terrorizing and communicating false information of planned bombing on school.

