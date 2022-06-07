Morgan City Man Arrested for Child Porn & Porn Involving Animals

A Morgan City man has been arrested after officers have alleged that child pornography and animal pornography were found on the man's electronics according to a report by KLFY.

Keith E. Taylor Photo courtesy of Morgan City Police Department Facebook

According to details on the Morgan City Police Department Facebook page, 66-year-old Keith Taylor was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail on the following charges:

Fifty-two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13

Fifty-five counts of pornography involving juveniles

Twenty-three counts of pornography involving bestiality

Detectives started an investigation into Taylor on Tuesday, May 24 after getting a report that he may have been in possession of child pornography.

Officials continued to investigate the case further. Investigators say that forensic downloads were conducted on Taylor's files and that's when they say they uncovered the illegal material.

The investigation is ongoing.

