Jim Gaffigan Bringing ‘The Fun Tour’ to Cajundome on Friday, Feb. 4

The Cajundome has announced another great show coming to town in 2022. This time, instead of live music, it's some live comedy.

Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his "The Fun Tour" to the Cajundome in Lafayette on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Doors will open that evening at 6:00 pm with showtime set for 7:00 pm.

Tickets for this one-night-only event go on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10:00 am to the general public. Scoop up tickets on Ticketmaster or at the Cajundome Box Office.

Jim Gaffigan is one of America's top stand-up comedians right now. He is regarded as a "clean" comic and uses little profanity in his routines.

He has had several successful comedy specials, including Mr. Universe, Obsessed, Cinco, and Quality Time, all of which have received Grammy nominations.

