Joe Burrow Ends the LSU or Ohio State Debate With Latest Comments

Can both Ohio State and LSU football fans claim Joe Burrow as their own?

Before learning how Burrow feels about it, along with clearing up a fake quote that surfaced on the internet this week, let's examine how we got here.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is only 25 years old, but cemented himself as a Louisiana legend two years ago.

In his record-breaking, Heisman trophy-winning, 15-0 national championship season as the starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, Burrow assured himself he would never have to buy a drink again in Baton Rouge (unless he wanted to).

As the #1 overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow's rookie season ended in week 11 when he tore his ACL and MCL.

After rehabbing his injury, Burrow played all season for a Bengals team that prior to January 15th, had not won a postseason game in over 31 years.

Now, Cincinnati has won 3 straight playoff games, and will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56.

Burrow grew up in Athens, Ohio, and many already feel he's cemented his status as an Ohio legend with the latest postseason run. A Super Bowl victory would certainly assure it.

But is Burrow an Ohio State Buckeyes legend?

No. He spent three seasons with the Buckeyes, but ultimately lost out on the starting quarterback battle with Dwayne Haskins, transferring to LSU for his final two seasons of eligibility.

Does that somehow mean Ohio State can't claim him as their own?

Burrow is the first former Ohio State quarterback to start in a Super Bowl, and many Buckeye supporters have touted this fact, excited it's finally going to happen.

Meanwhile, some LSU fans have taken issue, pointing out he's a Tiger.

The debate was ignited further this week when a fake quote from Burrow spread across the internet, even reaching LSU alum Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram and his 22.3 million followers.

The issue is, Burrow never actually said this.

Yesterday, he settled the LSU or Ohio State debate when asked about his time in Columbus, Ohio.

Does that mean he's claiming the Buckeyes over the Tigers? Of course not. As ESPN reporter Ben Baby pointed out, Burrow was sporting LSU gear at the press conference he was asked about his thoughts on Ohio State.

There you have it. Burrow claims both LSU and Ohio State.

In my opinion, I don't think it matters one way or the other. If Joe has love for both, good for it.

Burrow is an Ohio native who was a backup at Ohio State, went through adversity, it led him to LSU, and helped drive him to produce the greatest statistical season for a quarterback in the history of college football.

Did he settle the debate? Only when it comes to his own feelings.

As for fans, I suspect it'll continue.

Why do fanbases care so much? Because they're fans. Fan is short for fanatic.

An LSU legend? Check.

An Ohio State legend? No.

An Ohio State alum? Check.

An Ohio legend? Probably. With a win in Super Bowl 56, undoubtedly.

