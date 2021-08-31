John Schneider has seen his fair share of Mother Nature's destruction during his time living in Holden, Louisiana. And it looks like Hurricane Ida dealt him a blow again.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star took to his Facebook page to show a picture of some of the damage caused by the storm.

He wrote in his post: "Well...when something like this happens you have two choices: Tears and laughter. I choose laughter."

And as you'll see in the picture below, two of his stunt General Lee cars were damaged in the storm. One was smashed by a fallen tree and the other, well, is not really a stunt car. It's a cut out of a General Lee that's propped above a building on the property. (But it still looks cool and "up in the trees.)

Fortunately for Schneider and his wife Alicia, they were not home when Ida hit. They were in Tennessee helping flood victims there.

Ironically, it was in 2016 when Schneider Studios was heavily damaged by devastating flooding. In 2019, he even debuted a movie that touched on that flood.

The couple was expected to be back home this morning to assess the damage.

Schneider did reveal that his studios are not insured and he is asking fans to visit johnschneiderstudios.com to help them recover from the storm.