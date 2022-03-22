Horrifying Videos Capture Massive Tornado Ripping Through New Orleans Leaving Path of Destruction

At least one person is dead as a massive tornado ripped through New Orleans, leaving a path of devastating destruction.

According to multiple reports and videos posted to social media, a large "multi-vortex" tornado roared through parts of the lower 9th Ward, the Bywater, Arabi, and St. Bernard

This tornado is part of the storm activity that swept across south Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon.

We will continue to follow this developing story and give you more information as we get it. As for now, search and rescue efforts are underway as one person is confirmed to have died as a result of the tornado and several others injured.

Here are just a few of the videos we've come across on social media that shows the tornado moving across the city and the impact it had on many.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=651457422801824&__cft__[0]=AZXllJeNOQcVG3g0_0v7x_Mieta9nho79WalwaEOTbXr35eYPVrcYZi4x-aoQEwogDC2M2kOAipqpzBE53y2raTJjtplEGIvShYMxmm5umN4nwxUHRAfDbZceExhOC2A_uQRpeYSizw-zEk3xCF8QyMaLpY0MTCJcCrc5B6GMgewVRjOsuHRIq-K6LwZzWSf5rY&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

Here is a still shot over the tornado that is over the city of New Orleans. Some reports say that radar is picking up a large amount of debris near this tornado.

Another video has surfaced from the area where is massive tornado may have touched down and you can see that search and rescue efforts appear to be underway.