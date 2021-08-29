Viral Photos & Videos Show Catastrophic Damage From Hurricane Ida in Louisiana—UPDATED
Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, and since then, the storm has left a trail of catastrophic damage in her path.
From storm surge to high winds, Ida's extreme conditions have made for some pretty shocking images that tell the story behind this intense storm.
vhttps://twitter.com/WxFanaticCC/status/1432065957808197638
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=408555750608527&ref=sharing
Be safe, and feel free to email any photos, videos, or social media posts to digital@1079isHot.com or share through the official Hot 107.9 app.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.