Louisiana’s favorite British duo just earned a title they never expected. Josh and Jase, the travel creators who’ve won over hearts across the state, announced that Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser has officially named them ambassadors of Louisiana.

The pair has spent the last year exploring the state with curiosity, humor, and genuine appreciation for the people, culture, and chaos that make Louisiana one of a kind.

From Acadiana to New Orleans to the hidden corners most locals forget are even there, Josh and Jase embraced Louisiana like locals, and Louisiana loved them right back.

Josh and Jase Post Heartfelt Reaction to the Honor

Both creators shared emotional messages after receiving their certificates. Jase said he “never expected in a million years” to become an ambassador of a place that made him feel so welcomed, adding that moments like this remind them why they share their travels in the first place.

Josh echoed that sentiment, saying he “didn’t expect to cry” after being recognized by Louisiana’s LT Governor. The honor meant even more coming from a state they genuinely love spending time in.

Will They Join Us for Mardi Gras?

With Carnival season just weeks away and parades, balls, and events filling calendars statewide, locals are already asking the question: will Josh and Jase return for Mardi Gras? If so, the debate over which parades they should check out is already underway.

No matter when they return, Louisiana has made one thing clear: these two Brits have a permanent place here.

Looking Ahead To What's Next

Josh and Jase say they’ll continue using their platform to show the positive side of America and highlight the kindness they encounter along the way.

The next question is, will we be seeing them here for Mardi Gras soon?