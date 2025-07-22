A New Orleans teacher and nationally recognized choir director has been arrested and charged with multiple serious crimes involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to WDSU, Joshua “Josh” Kagler, known for appearances on BET’s Fix My Choir and How Sweet the Sound, was taken into custody Tuesday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Kagler faces a total of 12 felony charges, including five counts of trafficking children for sexual purposes, five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of third-degree rape, and one count of sexual battery.

Taught at Multiple New Orleans Schools

Kagler, whose career included teaching roles at George Washington Carver, McDonough 35, and Warren Easton high schools, has been a familiar figure in New Orleans’ educational and gospel music communities.

Authorities say the charges stem from a broader investigation into the sexual exploitation of minors and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police Ask Victims to Speak Out

In a statement, the NOPD acknowledged how difficult it can be for survivors to speak up, but stressed their commitment to protecting victims:

“We understand this may be difficult, but your safety and privacy are our top priority. You are not alone.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NOPD Sex Crimes Unit at (504) 658-5523. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or online at www.crimestoppersgno.org.

Students and community members can also use the Crimestoppers Safe Schools Louisiana app to report concerns confidentially.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.