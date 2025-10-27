LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — A Thanksgiving tradition that is not only fun for the whole family, but also gives back in honor of a beloved member of the Lafayette community.

You can register for the race below, and make sure you do so before November 1st to guarantee your limited-edition T-shirt.

Every year, on Thanksgiving morning, the JPJ Memorial Turkey Trot grows, and for their 8th year, we hope it's their best one yet.

A Family Tradition With Heart

What once was a small family tradition that started in 2008 has grown into one of Lafayette's most heartfelt Thanksgiving Day Traditions. Founded by Robin Judice Bostick, the Turkey Trot was inspired by her five kids.

“It started as a simple one-mile run in our neighborhood—just us, cinnamon rolls, and mimosas,” Robin shared. “But when we moved back to Lafayette in 2010, it grew into something much more.”

Honoring Jean Paul Judice

The JPJ Memorial Turkey Trot honors Jean Paul Judice, Robin's nephew who was a three-time Turkey Trot winner and played a major role in the event every year.

While Jean Paul tragically passed away in 2018, his memory lives on through everyone who gathers to run, laugh, and give thanks for community and family each Thanksgiving.

“This race is our way of remembering Jean Paul and continuing the joy he brought into our lives,” said Robin.

A Community Event with Purpose

The 2025 JPJ Turkey Trot will take place at Moncus Park on Thanksgiving morning, starting at 9 am. Participants can expect:

Homemade cinnamon rolls and mimosas

Friendly family competition

Turkey-shaped cookie medals from Bouki's Baker for the top 3 finishers

Not a runner? No problem. This event is for walkers, families with strollers, and cheerleaders alike. Whether you plan to race or cheer from the sidelines, everyone is welcome.

Giving Back to St. Joseph's Diner

All proceeds and donations from the event support St. Joseph's Diner, so even if you can't attend, you can still donate directly to support their mission.

Race Details for 2025

Date: Thanksgiving Morning (Thursday, November 27, 2025)

Location: Moncus Park

Arrival Time: 8:30 a.m.

Race Starts: 9:00 a.m. sharp

Parking: Available at Red’s. The gate to the park will be open.

Registration & Donations: Visit www.jpjturkeytrot.com

A Letter from Jean Paul’s Father, Remi Judice

“The JPJ Turkey Trot is more than a race—it’s a way for our family and community to carry Jean Paul's spirit forward. He believed in togetherness, in showing up for others, and in living fully. Each step we take on Thanksgiving morning is a tribute to that.”

