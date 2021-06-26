July 4th Celebrations Across Acadiana

Independence Day is quickly approaching. Here is a list of events happening around Acadiana:

Maurice Independence Day Celebration

This free event will take place on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 5 p.m.- 10 p.m. at 7951 Maurice Avenue, Maurice, La 70555. There will be a Pork Jambalaya Cookoff, Craft booths and face painting, train rides, and live entertainment by Dustin Sonnier. The fireworks show will start at 9:30 p.m. All proceeds made at the event will go to the Maurice Police and Fire Department.

Star & Stripes- A Musical Celebration

The free concert will take place on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in New Iberia, La at 3 p.m. This concert will feature the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra playing patriotic and World War II-era music to honor our veterans. For more information, visit their website.

Uncle Sam's Jam at Parc International in Lafayette

Taking place on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. This free event will have live music and a fireworks show. For more information, follow their Facebook event.

Youngsville's official Fourth of July celebration at Sugar Mill Pond

Happening on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 5 p.m-9 p.m. This free event is a family-friendly event that will include live music, kid activities, food, beverages, and a cash bar on site. There will be a fireworks display. For more information, follow Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration.

Celebration at St. Julien Park in Broussard

This free event will take place on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 5:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. and will include a DJ and live music along with kids activities and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. for more information, follow their Facebook event.

85th Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration Festival

This is a multi-day celebration that will take place from June to 30-July 4 in Erath City Park. There will be a fireworks show in Downtown Erath on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 7 p.m.

