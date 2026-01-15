(KPEL News) - A supervisor at the Swanson Center for Youth, which is a juvenile justice facility in Louisiana, has been fired after allegations arose that he was bringing contraband into the facility.

Drugs Allegedly Found During Routine Search at Youth Correctional Center

According to a press release from the Office of Juvenile Justice, Public Information Director Nicolette Gordon said on Wednesday morning that 52-year-old Reginald Williams was undergoing the usual screening process of a security scan and body search when officials found contraband.

Williams Photo courtesy of the Office of Juvenile Justice loading...

Williams is accused of having six Ziploc bags concealed in his undergarments. Officials say the plastic bags contained 70 Tetrahydrocannabinol gummies. When the THC gummies were found in Williams' underwear at around 9 o'clock on Wednesday morning, he was taken into custody.

Charges Filed Against the Supervisor in Alleged Smuggling Case

He is facing the following charges:

La. R.S. 14:402 Possessing contraband in a state correctional institution

La. R.S. 14:92 Contributing to delinquency

La. R.S. 40:966 Possession with the intent to distribute

Williams has been employed at the facility since 2020, but is no longer. He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Jail on the above charges.

Swanson Youth Center Is Where Alleged THC Smuggling Happened

The Swanson Youth Center, where this happened, is located in Monroe. According to officials, when youth are sentenced and come to the facility, there are a variety of programs that are available for their treatment:

Thinking for a Change

Anger Management - Cage Your Rage

Victim Awareness Program

Substance Abuse Treatment

Healthy Masculinity

Pre-Release Preparation

Parenting

Juvenile Understanding and Managing Problematic Behavior Program (JUMP) Sexual Treatment Units

FAST Track

Mental Health Treatment Unit

Transitional Mental Health Unit

