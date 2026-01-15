Louisiana Juvenile Facility Supervisor Arrested for THC Contraband
(KPEL News) - A supervisor at the Swanson Center for Youth, which is a juvenile justice facility in Louisiana, has been fired after allegations arose that he was bringing contraband into the facility.
Drugs Allegedly Found During Routine Search at Youth Correctional Center
According to a press release from the Office of Juvenile Justice, Public Information Director Nicolette Gordon said on Wednesday morning that 52-year-old Reginald Williams was undergoing the usual screening process of a security scan and body search when officials found contraband.
Williams is accused of having six Ziploc bags concealed in his undergarments. Officials say the plastic bags contained 70 Tetrahydrocannabinol gummies. When the THC gummies were found in Williams' underwear at around 9 o'clock on Wednesday morning, he was taken into custody.
Charges Filed Against the Supervisor in Alleged Smuggling Case
He is facing the following charges:
- La. R.S. 14:402 Possessing contraband in a state correctional institution
- La. R.S. 14:92 Contributing to delinquency
- La. R.S. 40:966 Possession with the intent to distribute
Williams has been employed at the facility since 2020, but is no longer. He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Jail on the above charges.
READ MORE: TWO HAVE BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SMUGGLING METH AND ECSTASY INTO FEDERAL PRISON
Swanson Youth Center Is Where Alleged THC Smuggling Happened
The Swanson Youth Center, where this happened, is located in Monroe. According to officials, when youth are sentenced and come to the facility, there are a variety of programs that are available for their treatment:
- Thinking for a Change
- Anger Management - Cage Your Rage
- Victim Awareness Program
- Substance Abuse Treatment
- Healthy Masculinity
- Pre-Release Preparation
- Parenting
- Juvenile Understanding and Managing Problematic Behavior Program (JUMP) Sexual Treatment Units
- FAST Track
- Mental Health Treatment Unit
- Transitional Mental Health Unit
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.
You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.
Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.
To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.