Kaplan Teacher Shares Why She Cries at School

One of my Facebook friends, who happens to be a teacher, took to her page to admit that she cries at school.

The Rene Rost teacher wrote that crying at school is nothing new and that it's something that happens every year.

The first line of her post drew me in and, I have to admit, it made me proud to know her.

Katie Trahan Primeaux isn't just a Facebook friend, she is also my cousin. Though we only saw each other at family events, it was obvious, since she was a child, that she was a nurturer. Her becoming a teacher surprised no one.

Her inspiration: Anne Fontana (Johnson, now), Katie's first-grade teacher at Kaplan Elementary.

When Katie was younger (after she had Mrs. Fontana as a teacher), she told her mother that she wanted to make other kids feel like Mrs. Fontana made her feel. She wanted to help other kids like Mrs. Fontana helped her.

In Mrs. Fontana, Katie found her hero and the woman she wanted to emulate.

Fast-forward a few decades and we find Katie teaching the Talented and Gifted program at Rene Rost in Kaplan, fulfilling her ambition to be like Mrs. Fontana.

So, why does Katie cry at school?

When I first started reading Katie's post, I assumed that she was crying because of stress or her salary or a snotty kid was being snottier than usual or another one of the complaints we usually hear from educators (which are valid complaints).

As I continued to read I came to realize how lucky we are that we have educators like her in Acadiana.

Katie was crying because it was the end of the school year.

She was crying because some of her kids will be moving on to other schools or other teachers.

She was crying because her kids will always be "her kids".

Here is Katie's full post:

I cried today. It’s not something new. This happens to me every year after every final class. Today I said a possible good bye to my kids. (Some are moving on to other teachers.) One of the hardest and best parts of being a teacher is adding children to my heart. To my former “kids”, you’re still my kids and always will be. I still think of all of you. I am so grateful to have been able to be a part of the lives of so many people and please know that you truly were all my favorites. Each of you has something about you that is unique and trust me I know it and love it. Please keep in touch and share your journey through life with me. I promise it is not a bother and is usually a true highlight for me. I cried today…..tears of love and gratitude. Thank you for letting me be a part of your journey! I will miss all who move on and am grateful I get to keep the rest of you at least a little longer. Thank you for being a large part of my heart and memories! Love Mrs. Katie - Katie Primeaux, Facebook

My favorite line in her post: "One of the hardest and best parts of being a teacher is adding children to my heart."

This post singles out Katie, but I would be a fool to think that her thoughts, and intentions, aren't shared by the majority of educators. Let's face it: teachers don't do it for the money.

They do it to help the kids learn.

They do it to help the kids grow.

They do it to help the kids realize their potential.

They do it to let the kids know they are loved.

Katie's tears, as she said, are tears of "love and gratitude".

It's us, Katie, who should be grateful: grateful for teachers like you. This world needs a million more Katie Trahan Primeaux.

