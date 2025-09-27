A local Louisiana favorite for Cajun specialty meats is expanding once again. Kartchner’s Specialty Meats, known for its boudin, cracklins, smoked sausage, and tasty plate lunches, has announced plans to open a new store in Youngsville.

The new location will be inside Metairie Centre at 103 Centre Sarcelle, in the former Twin’s Burgers & Sweets space. While there is no official opening date, excitement is already buzzing in the Youngsville area.

From Krotz Springs to Youngsville

Kartchner’s began in Krotz Springs and quickly became a destination stop for travelers searching for authentic Cajun flavors. Since then, the family-named brand has expanded to Scott, Crowley, and Lafayette. Depending on how you count the original location, the Youngsville spot will mark either the fourth or fifth store for the growing business.

Their menu is expected to stay true to what fans love most: boudin, pepper jack boudin balls, smoked sausage, plate lunches, and every other food item you can stuff with flavor.

Youngsville Welcomes a Local Favorite

The City of Youngsville announced the news on social media, saying the community can soon enjoy “all of your Kartchner’s favorites.”

Mayor Ken Ritter also shared his excitement, thanking Kartchner’s for choosing Youngsville.

Unlike Kartchner’s highway locations that draw road-trippers, this expansion is more than likely designed to serve locals looking for everyday convenience. For residents, that means easy access to the same Cajun classics without leaving town.

Stay tuned for the official opening date, because once those doors open, you can bet Youngsville will be lining up for hot cracklins, fresh plate lunches, and more.

Congrats to Kartchner's on the growth and the new location!

