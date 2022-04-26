Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will not be part of ESPN's NFL Draft coverage this week due to a health scare.

Herbstreit, one of the most well-known football commentators in the world, shared the news on his social media platforms.

In addition to being ESPN's lead college football analyst and color commentator, he recently inked a deal with Amazon to be the lead color analyst for Thursday Night Football, working alongside play-by-play great Al Michaels.

Blood clots cause between 100,000 to 300,000 deaths per year according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

While Herbstreit didn't detail the diagnosis, he said his absence from coverage will be "out of an abundance of caution", adding "I will see you at next year's draft."

Herbstreit is treating the clot and appears to be in good spirits.

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters

Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness of Cowboys Fans

10 Photos That Encapsulate The Sadness Of Falcons Fans