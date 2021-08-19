LA COVID Hospitalizations are 10x Higher Than Start of July

Much like we learned in the beginning of 2020, things can change for all of us rather quickly when it comes to COVID-19.

At the start of July, we were all enjoying a much-needed Summer, free of all restrictions, mandates, and guidelines. We were thrilled to have our lives relatively back to normal, after losing nearly an entire year of normalcy. The light at the end of the tunnel was now seeming behind us, as we got back to life pre-COVID-19.

Then, we were introduced to the Delta variant. Even then, I don't feel like many of us were too worried. After all, upon it's arrival, the Delta variant didn't seem like a gamechanger, especially considering a vaccination was readily available to anyone who wanted it.

Man, how things can change.

Now, COVID-19 cases are absolutely through the roof in Louisiana. After speaking with several friends and co-workers, we all came to same general consensus. We know more people right now who have COVID-19, than we knew throughout the spike of the pandemic last year. That alone, is a pretty scary thought.

COVID-19 numbers throughout the state have continually been on the rise, leaving us with a very drastic turn-around compared to the start of July.

This week, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana surpassed 3,000, 91% of those are unvaccinated. That number is staggering, considering it's a monstrous 10x increase from the start of July. With vaccination efforts ramping up across the state, will we be able to stop this trend before our hospitals are pushed to the brink? I surely hope so.

