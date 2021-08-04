Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Is In Dire Need Of Help

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is in need of your help!

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is almost at full capacity for dogs. They are asking for people interested in adoption and foster care to please reach out to them immediately.

Unfortunately, the center can not maintain its no-kill status without the community help right now!

Koichi Kamoshida, Getty Images

The bigger dogs are usually the ones that end up hanging around the facility for longer than expected. These are the dogs that are in the biggest need of a foster home. The smaller dogs and puppies are always the first ones scooped up by a family however, right now the center is struggling to get pets adopted.

This problem is not a new issue! The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center has been asking for help from the community all summer.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, the adoption fee is $35 for a fully vetted, spayed/neutered, and microchipped dog. Adoption is FREE if you are a military veteran or 65 years of age or older.

You can contact the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center by stopping by their location at 410 Dugas Road Lafayette, La 70507 or give them a call at (337) 291-5644. You can also reach out to them at their website.

