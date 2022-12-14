Are you looking to add to your family but aren't sure if you can fully commit to having a pet?

You may want to consider fostering an animal or two in the meantime.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is asking the community to consider taking in a cat or dog this holiday season.

Fostering an animal will not only help bring joy into your life but it will also make the animal more adoptable and will also give them a break from being in the shelter 24/7.

Foster for a day, a weekend, or even a couple of weeks. Any amount of time dogs and cats are away from the shelter, it helps reduce stress and increases their health, LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said.

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is also hoping that those who chose to foster an animal will also post photos on social media along with information about the animal so that it will help increase the chances of adoption.

Get our free mobile app

If you are interested in helping out the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center and some sweet animals at the same time you can call LASCC at 337-291-5644 or email lascc@lafayettela.gov.

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is also helping out the Acadiana Animal Aid, which is offering pet adoptions for $25 right now.

Famous Presidential Pets