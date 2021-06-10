Lafayette Animal Shelter Waiving Pet Adoption Fees Through Saturday

If your family is in the market for a new addition to the household in the form of a furry friend, you should consider a trip to the new Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center.

Earlier this week, the shelter took in 61 animals. At one point in the week, they had zero dog kennels open.

So to help get as many of these animals adopted, the shelter has decided to waive all adoption fees for all approved adopters.

You can even view all the pets up for adoption online before you visit the animal shelter in person. Go to lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt to check out the animals currently available.

Here are the remaining dates and times you can visit the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center to view and adopt pets this week for no adoption fee:

Thursday, June 10: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Friday, June 11: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Saturday, Jun 12: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

A reminder that all animals available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, are fully vaccinated, dewormed and microchipped. Dogs are heartworm tested.