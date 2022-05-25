Lafayette Animal Shelter Looking for a Forever Home for Peppa, a Pot-Bellied Rescue Pig
Ever wanted a pet pot-bellied pig but didn't know where to start? Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center would like you to meet Peppa.
According to the Facebook post from Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center, they "were called by a property owner that their tenant was evicted and left behind their pets."
One of those pets left behind was Peppa, a pot-bellied pig.
Lafayette Animal Shelter says they don't know much about her but she's a sweet pot-bellied pig "who deserves someone that will love her."
We couldn't agree more.
The best part? Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center are waiving their adoption fee!
If you're thinking Peppa is the perfect fit for you, you can stop by Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Monday - Friday 8a to 4:30p or give them a call at 337-291-5644.