Lafayette Animal Shelter Looking for a Forever Home for Peppa, a Pot-Bellied Rescue Pig

Ever wanted a pet pot-bellied pig but didn't know where to start? Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center would like you to meet Peppa.

Facebook Via Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Facebook Via Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center loading...

According to the Facebook post from Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center, they "were called by a property owner that their tenant was evicted and left behind their pets."

One of those pets left behind was Peppa, a pot-bellied pig.

Lafayette Animal Shelter says they don't know much about her but she's a sweet pot-bellied pig "who deserves someone that will love her."

We couldn't agree more.

The best part? Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center are waiving their adoption fee!

If you're thinking Peppa is the perfect fit for you, you can stop by Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Monday - Friday 8a to 4:30p or give them a call at 337-291-5644.