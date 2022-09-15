Several Acadiana Animal Shelters Offering Free Adoptions This Weekend
If you are looking to adopt your family's next best furry friend, then this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so.
The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC)and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS), a national animal welfare organization, are teaming up to offer free pet adoptions this weekend.
On Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17, LASCC and area shelters in St. Martin, St. Landry and Vermilion Parishes will be participating in the program. BFAS will be reimbursing shelters for every cat and dog adopted.
It's common for pet adoptions to decrease over the summer, therefore many shelters across the country are currently at full capacity.
LASCC Supervisor Shelley Delahoussaye said that this year is worse than in past years. "There are more animals coming in than going out. Less people are working from home so rates of adoption and the fostering of animals are decreasing," Delahoussaye said.
BFAS is leading the no-kill movement by running life-saving community programs for dogs and cats and providing support and training for animal shelters and rescue groups. Their goal is to make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025.
Below is a list of the area shelters participating in the free pet adoption weekend.
Lafayette Animal Control and Care Center
410 Dugas Road
Lafayette, LA 70507
337-291-5644
Friday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
St. Martin Parish Animal Services
1104 Industrial Park Dt.
St. Martinville, LA 70582
337-364-1220
Friday and Saturday: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Animal Aid Vermilion Area
11303 Pioneer Road
Kaplan, LA 70548
337-643-3160
Email: Animalaidvermilion@gmail.com
Friday: 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
St. Landry Parish Animal Control
255 Hangar Road
Opelousas, LA 70570
337-948-6184
Friday only: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm