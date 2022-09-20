Four Frightened Puppies Found in a Zipped Suitcase on the Side of the Road

A suitcase moving on the side of a North Carolina highway turned out to be full of puppies. Guilford County Animal Services (GCAS) confirms the four female puppies were stuffed in a suitcase and found by a good Samaritan who rescued the puppies after noticing the suitcase moving on the side of the road.

The four frightened, young dogs were left inside a blue suitcase in the heat alongside a roadway in Guilford County. According to GCAS the suitcase was almost totally zipped. There was only a small gap, possibly caused by the puppies trying to get out, that allowed air in.

The person who found the animals brought them to GCAS immediately on Saturday. Because of the quick and heroic efforts of the good Samaritan, all female puppies are doing fine and have been put up for adoption. The shelter has given them carefully chosen names—Tumi, Samsonite, Stowaway and Carion (carry-on). Caretakers at the shelter are warning the dogs will need, "lots of human interaction, affection and patience".

Four Puppies Left in a Suitcase on the Side of a North Carolina Highway

Abandoned Puppies Get National Attention