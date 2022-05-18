Pet Adoption Fees Waived This Weekend in Lafayette

If you've been thinking about adopting a new pet, The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center is making it really easy for you this weekend.

Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center has announced this Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, pet adoption fees will be waived in hopes of helping to find great forever homes for some of the great animals in need.

According to KLFY, Bounty Paper Towels and Best Friends Animal Society have partnered with Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center to make it all happen.

All pets available for adoption will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home the day they're adopted.

Pets will be available for fee-free adoption Friday, May 20 from 8a to 4:30p, and Saturday, May 21 from 10a to 2p.

Below are a few of the wonderful pets that will be available for adoption this weekend. To see more head over to the LASCC Facebook Page.

Gary - 2y Male Terrier Mix

Angel - 3y Female Catahoula Mix

Annabelle - 1y Female Lab

Simba - 1y Male

Mario - 1y Male Jack Russell Terrier Mix.

