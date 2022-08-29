Lafayette City Council To Vote For Audit Of Guillory’s Drainage Projects

The ongoing battle between Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the Lafayette City Council is heating up as the council is now set to vote on an audit and an investigation into various drainage projects undertaken by the Guillory administration.

The council has raised questions about Guillory's actions frequently in recent months, including heated exchanges between the council and members of his administration.

In a response written to the council after one of those exchanges, Guillory called the questioning "political" and told the council to hire an auditor.

"Since the questions are both financial and legal in nature, the responses should come from a qualified independent party," he wrote in the letter. "For the sake of transparency, an independent audit is the best solution to answering these questions to remove any and all doubt of the legitimacy of the final responses."

Guillory has recently returned from a three-week stay in rehab center for alcoholism and post-traumatic stress treatment.

The mayor-president's office has faced several questions from media outlets in recent weeks concerning a construction equipment rental company he owns, a law firm allegedly unreported to the state ethics board, and the controversial drainage projects.

According to The Daily Advertiser, council chair Nanette Cook has confirmed the council has chosen a Baton Rouge auditor to come in and comb through the records.

"We're going to start with an audit, per Josh (Guillory)'s request. His suggestion was, 'We're too busy, get an audit.' So, that's what we're doing," she said. "But we're putting the piece in place that we can do an investigation alongside of it, if needed."

At this time, it appears that the council has the votes to move forward with the audit and the investigation.