Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Returning to Work after Stint in Rehab

According to reports, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will be returning to work following a stint in rehab. Guillory recently announced his decision to enter the 21-day in-patient rehab program to treat possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD.

On July 25th, 2022 we shared the news regarding Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's announcement that he was entering rehab for possible alcohol addiction and untreated PTSD.

The Lafayette Mayor-President released a statement at the time which began as follows:

Lafayette, LA – Asking for help is not something that has come easily to me. If there is ever a problem, I deal with it. More often than not, when I see someone else with a problem, I take it on myself to try and fix it. It’s just the way I’m made. It’s why I joined the military and fought on the front lines in active combat for this country, and it’s why I signed up for this job.

Guillory continued to explain his decision and you can read the statement in its entirety by clicking HERE.

The Advocate reports that today's announcement comes 18 days after Guillory's initial statement was released.

During the time when Guillory was going through treatment, there were some leadership concerns that were raised by local leaders. At that time, the Lafayette Mayor-President reached out to the Louisiana Attorney General for legal input on the concerns.

Also following Guillory's announcement, his wife Jamie Guillory released a statement of her own in support of her husband and his efforts to get the treatment that he believed was necessary.

Now, our media partners at KATC-TV3 are reporting that Mayor-President Josh Guillory will be returning to work on Monday, August 15th. The report says that Guillory has completed his stay at a 21-day in-patient rehab facility.

See the full report from @KATC on Twitter below.