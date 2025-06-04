Man Threatens to Shoot Parishioners Outside Lafayette Diocese

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — A man who reportedly made threats toward clergy members and parishioners at the Lafayette Church Diocese has been arrested.

Get our free mobile app

Man Allegedly Threatens Lafayette Diocese with Violence

According to News 15, Kenneth Vicknair went to the church diocese in Lafayette and made demands to see a particular clergy member and threatened to shoot anyone who made an attempt to leave the building.

It was not stated whether or not he was armed at the time, but thankfully, no one was physically harmed.

Arrest Made in Evangeline Parish After Heated Confrontation

Following this incident in Lafayette, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office reported that Vicknair went to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pine Prairie and got into a heated argument outside the church.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the church after receiving a call from the pastor, who had anticipated that the situation would escalate.

Read More: Investigation into LPSS Finds Forged Bids, Unlicensed Contractors

On scene deputies detained Vicknair and booked him into the Evangeline Parish Jail. He was later transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Authorities reported that Vicknair was charged with simple assault and charges of terrorizing.

It's not clear if the pastor he who got into an argument outside the church with was the same one he was initially demanding to see in Lafayette, or if these are two unrelated incidents.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.