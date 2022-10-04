Lafayette Drug Bust: Numerous Complaints Lead Officers to Cocaine Stash

It's what law enforcement officers constantly request people do when they see something they feel is suspicious. This Lafayette neighborhood listened to that request. And because of that more illegal drugs are off the streets.
Lafayette Police say a home at 221 Marne Street has been the subject of numerous complaints alleging illegal drug activity. This is a neighborhood just off of Louisiana Avenue on the north side of Lafayette near the Domingue Recreation Center and Holy Rosary Institute.
So, on Tuesday, armed with a search warrant, a SWAT team went to the home and say the suspicions were confirmed. Once inside officers say they found powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and two digital scales.
Two people were arrested by officers - 60-year-old Vincent R. Phillips and 49-year-old Kim Arceneaux.
The Top News Stories For The Week Of September 26
The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.
Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022
The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanly off their respective streets.
The awareness for the fatal causes of fentanyl are there as people across the Acadiana area (and the state) are not only mourning the death of loved ones lost to the substance but are holding memorials and recently worked with legislators to pass "Millie's Law," which increases criminal penalties for those who sale and distribute fentanyl.
"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."
Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.