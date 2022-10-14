An Opelousas man is in prison after an undercover drug operation turned into a juvenile pornography investigation.

When Michael Roy Williams of Opelousas was caught by law enforcement with crack cocaine, he surrendered his phone to narcotics detectives, who searched it for evidence of other drug-related crimes. What they got, however, was access to a number of pornographic videos involving children.

"When questioned by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office juvenile detectives," the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a press release, "Michael Roy Williams stated that he was searching for pornography and the child sexual abuse videos were displayed."

Williams "admitted to saving the videos on his cellular device," the release stated. "Michael Williams also stated that he was in possession of several other devices which contained child sexual abuse material and those devices were located at his home."

He was then arrested and charged with 15 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

In Louisiana, individuals found guilty of Pornography Involving Juveniles face being "fined not more than fifty thousand dollars and shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than five years or more than twenty years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence."

