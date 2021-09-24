Lafayette Economic Development Authority Has New Leader

The board of commissioners of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority has voted on a new Chief Executive Officer, and the have chosen Mandi Mitchell according to the Advocate.

Mitchell was most recently the assistant secretary of the Louisiana Economic Development. Mitchell will be replacing outgoing President and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, and the job brings in a salary of $250,000 plus benefits. Mitchell also services on economic development issues as part of the Louisiana Historically Black Colleges and Universities Advisory Council

In an interview with the Advocate Mitchell had the following to say about the new position,

I am thrilled to have this awesome opportunity bestowed upon me. To be in a position to bring together my years of experience, knowledge, resources and connections is truly a blessing. I look forward to getting to work on growing jobs, capital investment and our tax base and bringing forth economic opportunity for all corners of our parish.

Mitchell was one of four remaining candidates for the job. The other three were the following:

Monique Boulet, chief executive officer of the Acadiana Planning Commission

Verdell Hawkins, economic development manager at Gulf Power Company in Pensacola, Florida

John O'Toole, executive director at Beaufort County, South Carolina Economic Development Corporation.

Ramesh Kolluru, chairman of the LEDA board of commissioners, says this is a choice that will lead to economic development for everyone.

He told the Advocate,

We know that economic development cannot leave certain communities behind and focus on certain parts of our community. I think this was an opportunity to send a very strong message in that direction that what this board wants and what LEDA stands for is economic development at it most inclusive best. We seek to lift all boats, and when that happens, our community is a better community.

